Sharjah: An Indian woman fell to death from the 16th floor of a building in Sharjah, it was reported on Monday.

The incident was reported on Sunday in Sharjah's Al Majaz area, reports the Khaleej Times.

Initial investigations suggest the 26-year-old women ended her life and that there was no foul play.

The police are questioning her relatives and acquaintances to ascertain the circumstances under which the fatal fall happened.

