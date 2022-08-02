Indian wins one silver and two bronze medals on Day 4 of CWG 2022

New Delhi (The Hawk): India won three medals on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category, Judo star Vijay Kumar Yadav clinched bronze in the men 60 kg category and weightlifter Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg event. India’s medal tally reaches to 9 with 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corners of the country congratulated players for their performances.

In a tweet President Smt. Droupadi Murmu said, “Your impressive performance has won you countless admirers and inspired millions of girls. India is proud of you.”





President also tweeted, “Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. She has overcome many a hurdle in her life to reach the podium. It is a very inspiring story for all. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come.”





In another tweet President tweeted, “An inspired performance by Vijay Kumar Yadav in his first Commonwealth Games. Congratulations for winning bronze medal in men's 60 kg judo. Your dominance in the earlier rounds demonstrated your abilities that brought you the medal. I wish you more success in the future.”





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shushila Devi Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours."





PM tweeted, "Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come."





In another tweet PM said, “Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours.”





Sports Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated Shushila Devi Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur for winning medals.

Shri Thakur tweeted, “Congratulations Harjinder Kaur on your maiden medal win at CWG! Your journey from a village in Punjab to the international podium for a bronze medal will motivate many youngsters to pursue their dreams!” In another tweet Shri Thakur added, “It’s heartening that NSNIS Patiala where you train, has proved to be the cradle of champions in this CWG as well. Your Khelo India University Games silver was perhaps the first stepping stone towards larger wins. I wish you many more successes in future!”





Shri Thakur also tweeted, “I am happy to note that we have done well in Judo at CWG2022. While Shushila Devi has won a silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav has added to the tally with a bronze, his first medal at CWG, with a 10-0 win over Cyprus' Petros C. I congratulate both of them!!”





