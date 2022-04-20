Indian traders stop supply of vegetables to Pakistan

Ahmedabad:�As tension between India and Pakistan is on rise, Gujarat vegetable traders have decided to stop the supply of vegetables to Pakistan. The decision may affect nearly Rs 3 crore business of the Gujarat farmers and other vegetables traders.�Ahmedabad General Commission Agent Association general secretary, Ahmed Patel said that export of vegetables to Pakistan from Wagah border has been stopped for the past two days. Patel was quoted saying, �Since 1997, this is for the first time that Gujarat traders have decided to stop supply of essential veggies to Pakistan. We will not supply the vegetables to Pakistan until the relations between the two countries get normalized.�However, we will continue to send the vegetables to Bangladesh, Gulf countries, Canada and South Africa.� He said that Gujarat used to send 50 trucks of 10 tonnes of vegetables including tomatoes and chilli to Pakistan. Times of India reported that the association makes the deal between farmers and dealers in supply of vegetables to neighboring country Without the association�s nod, deals of sending vegetables like lemon, ivy gourd , tomato and other vegetables from Gujarat cannot be made.�Patel said that although national vendors will have to bear a loss of Rs 3 crore every day, national interest is above the personal interest. Patel said. Dashrath Patel, sarpanch of Yashvantpura village of Kadi taluka was quoted saying, �Though the supply is not much at that time but farmers from our village will not sell vegetables to traders coming from Delhi and Punjab who export to Pakistan directly from Gujarat during the peak season which sets in from November,� Patel said. Vinod Patel, president of Kadi Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), also expressed similar opinion saying that farmers themselves have decided not to send vegetables to Pakistan after escalating tension at the border. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Indo-Pak border will be completely sealed by December 2018. Singh met representatives of states sharing borders with Pakistan and said that a time-bound action plan has bee made and will implemented. After the meeting, Singh also�said that the government has a new concept of border security to ensure the nation�s safety. Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed. Following which, India conducted surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC). The week following the strike, the Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unprovoked firing at various places, to which India retaliated with force. Pakistan also violated ceasefire across the border 25 times in 11 days. �india.com