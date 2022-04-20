Indian Test team hit by Covid-19, player tests positive

New Delhi: The spread of Covid-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even two Indian cricketers were affected by the virus in the UK. But fortunately, both are doing fine now. While one has even returned negative tests since, the other will be tested on July 18 as he completes his 10th day in isolation on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, sources said both the players were asymptomatic as such and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they were tested for Covid-19.

"Luckily, there is nothing to worry as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive, the other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp soon after negative reports," the source said.

Asked if there were any further reasons to worry as the boys were on a break after the World Test Championship final, the source said all the other players were fine and regular testing is on. "As of now, they are all fine, but we will be testing them regularly and following strict protocols. Safety of the players is always the priority," the source said.

The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier, the news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of Covid-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to "avoid" crowded places as Covishield only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

In fact, Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which recently concluded there.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.—IANS