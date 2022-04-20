Indian techie dies after falling from third floor of apartment

Melbourne:�A 29-year-old Indian IT analyst today died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the third floor of an apartment in Sydney, police said. According to local police, the victim, identified as Pankaj Saw, was talking on the phone, to his wife in India, when he fell from the balcony in Macquarie Park at about 1 AM, local time, today. "About 1 am (Thursday, April 2), emergency services were called in to a unit block on Cottonwood Crescent, following reports of a man falling from a balcony," a NSW Police statement said. "On arrival, NSW Ambulance Paramedics located a man in his 30s, with serious head and internal injuries, however the man died at the scene," it said, adding "it's believed the man fell from a third floor balcony." Police from Ryde Local Area Command established a crime scene at the location. A report is being prepared for the coroner. Meanwhile, a smashed cordless phone handset was also found on the concrete below the balcony, the AAP news agency said. Saw was working for an Indian IT firm, which has offices in North Sydney. His manager, Karen Waller was quoted saying that Saw had only recently returned from India after getting married.-PTI