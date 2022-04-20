Indian team hasn't yet figured out Pant's batting position, feels Kaif

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has tried to decode as to why young wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been a hit with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has failed to put up consistent performances for Team India on the international arena.

Kaif, who is Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, has seen Pant from close quarters and stated his batting position hasn't been fixed by the Indian team management and that is why he hasn't been able to replicate his consistent IPL performance on the biggest stage.

Before coronavirus pandemic put a stop on cricket in March, Pant saw K.L. Rahul take over wicket-keeping duties in New Zealand in limited-overs formats as the southpaw was dropped following a string of underwhelming scores.

He, however, kept the gloves in the two-match Test series, which India lost against Kane Williamson's troops.

"Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing player. He is an attacking player and he should play attacking shots from ball one," Kaif told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

"At first, Dada (Sourav Ganguly), (Ricky) Ponting and I decided to send him early but then we figured out he has to play 10 overs. He should get 60 balls to play. This is something that Indian team hasn't done yet.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," he added.

—IANS