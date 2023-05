Abu Dhabi: An Indian teacher in Abu Dhabi has died of coronavirus, it was reported.

Anil Kumar, 50, passed away on Sunday morning, May 24.

According to an official statement sent to Gulf News, Kumar was a senior Hindi teacher of Sunrise School, Abu Dhabi.

"Kumar has left behind his wife and two children. Rajini, his wife is also a member of the school family. She is a faculty of the maths department," it said.

—IANS