Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Sign William Lalnunfela and Bhupender Singh

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC added two more players as the club comes close to concluding their squad-building process for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Forward William Lalnunfela and winger Bhupender Singh were added to the Jharkhand side's roster. Both players have been signed on a three-year contract, which will see them wearing the club colours till 2023.

William comes with an impressive CV having won the I-League in 2016-17 and with an impressive Federation Cup campaign in 2016 where he became runners-up, both with Aizawl.

On completing his move, the 25-year-old Mizo forward said: "I am delighted to be part of a club of Jamshedpur FC's stature. Since I began my professional career, I dreamed of playing in the ISLand the club has provided me with a chance to prove myself at the highest level in India.

"I hope to stand up to the expectations and contribute my best to help the club win lots of silverware during my tenure here. The vehement and highly-spirited fans of the club deserve some trophies and we are committed to bringing success to the club."

William made his debut with Aizawl in the I-League in 2015 and also went on to represent Mohun Bagan. The forward has also appeared for Aizawl in the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League qualifiers.

Young winger Bhupender Singh joins the club after a two-year stint with Spain's Tercera Division Club's U19 team, Olimpic Xativa. Bhupi, as he is fondly known, joined the Spanish side after a successful time with Sudeva FC's youth sides where he impressed with his performances in the Youth I-League.—IANS