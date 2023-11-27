Indian stock market closed for Gurunanak Jayanti, trade to resume Tuesday

Markets Embrace Spiritual Pause: Gurunanak Jayanti Closure Reflects Cultural Harmony in Trading, Honoring Sikh Founder's Birth Anniversary.

New Delhi [India]: In observance of Gurunanak Jayanti or Gurupurab, the Indian stock market remained closed on Monday, offering traders and investors a pause for spiritual reflection and celebration.

The closure marks a moment of respect and acknowledgement for the Sikh community, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

With traders taking a break to honour this significant religious occasion, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspended all trading activities for the day.

Investors welcomed the temporary halt, allowing them to participate in cultural festivities.

The closure aligns with the market's tradition of recognizing and respecting various cultural and religious events throughout the year.



Following Gurunanak Jayanti, the next stock market holiday is slated for December 25, celebrating Christmas. On this day, financial markets will once again take a pause, resuming regular trading activities the following day.

This practice not only fosters a sense of inclusivity but also emphasizes the rich cultural diversity of India, where various communities come together to celebrate their unique festivals and traditions.

As the stock market takes periodic breaks, it not only honours cultural events but also allows participants to rejuvenate before diving back into the dynamic world of trading and investments.

—ANI