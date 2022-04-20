Indian, Sri Lankan Navies To Carry Joint Exercise To Enhance Inter-Operability

New Delhi: The Indian and Sri Lankan navies will carry out a three day joint exercise off Trincomalee on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka, to enhance inter-operability and improve mutual understanding.

The eighth edition of bilateral maritime exercise "SLINEX" is scheduled off Trincomalee from October 19 to October 21, and is being conducted in a non-contact "at-sea-only" format against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sri Lanka Navy will be represented by SLN Ships Sayura (offshore patrol vessel) and Gajabahu (training ship), under Fleet commander, Rear Admiral Bandara Jayathilake, while indigenously-built ASW corvettes Kamorta and Kiltan under the command of Eastern Fleet chief, Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, will represent the Indian Navy.

In addition, Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak helicopter embarked onboard IN ships, and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be participating.

The previous SLINEX was conducted off Visakhapatnam in September 2019.

SLINEX aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies.

In addition, the exercise will also showcase capabilities of India's indigenously constructed naval ships and aircraft, an official said.

—IANS