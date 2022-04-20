Indian shooting contingent arrive in Tokyo for Games

The Indian shooting team on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Games which gets underway from July 23. Samples of the shooting contingent for the COVID-19 test have been collected and they all are waiting for the results.

On Friday, the Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo 2020 reached Amsterdam from their Zagreb base in Croatia. Saurabh Choudhary, Abhishek Verma, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Anjum Moudgil headline India's shooting squad.

The Indian team had an incredible medal-winning performance at ISSF World Cup in New Delhi and Croatia. The medal count was less in Croatia than in New Delhi because of less representation. In New Delhi, 52 shooters competed, while only 14 Indian shooters were in the fray in Croatia.

The Indian shooting squad for Tokyo 2020: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat.

—ANI