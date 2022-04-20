Indian Scientists Develop Next-Generation Probiotic That Provides Hope For Longevity & Healthy Aging

A team of Indian Scientists has recently identified the next-generation probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 from a dairy product that showed great promise in promoting healthy aging. The team has also developed a yogurt using this probiotic bacterium which can be consumed to derive all these health benefits.The recent advances in medical science have increased life expectancy and have led to the rapid growth of the aging population. The United Nations forecasts that one in every eleven people will be older than 65 by 2050. However, aging is generally associated with a higher risk of age-related health issues, such as obesity, neurodegenerative diseases (Parkinson's, Alzheimer's), cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease. Therefore, it raises concerns in highly populated countries like India and flags the need for scientific ways to promote healthy aging.A team of scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, searched for healthy bacteria to promote healthy living in fermented dairy products following the proposal of Nobel laureate Dr. Elie MetchnikoffThey discovered the next-generation probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 from a dairy product that shows great promise in promoting healthy aging on a model organism called Caenorhabditis Elegans --- a free-living, transparent nematode living temperate soil environments.The study led by Dr. Mojibur R. Khan, Associate Professor and Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director, in collaboration with Prof. M. C. Kalita of Guwahati University and research scholars, Mr. Arun Kumar and Ms. Tulsi Joishy has shown that Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 improves longevity and healthy aging by modulating antioxidative, innate immunity and serotonin-signaling pathways in Caenorhabditis elegans. It was recently published in the journal ‘Antioxidant’.Dr. M. R. Khan said that the bacterium demonstrated a 27.81% increase in the life span of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans accompanied by the hallmarks of healthy aging by providing improved immunity against pathogenic infections increased learning ability and memory, gut integrity, and oxidative stress tolerance. In contrast, it significantly reduced the accumulation of body fat and inflammation.Prof. Mukherjee, Director of IASST, opined that the probiotic promises to delay the onset of age-associated diseases, such as obesity, a decline in cognitive functions, and immunity in the elderly.The team has also developed a yogurt using this probiotic bacterium which can be consumed to derive all these health benefits. A patent has been filed (Indian patent application no: 202231001501). Professor Mukherjee hopes that the probiotic will be commercialized soon so that the laboratory-generated technology reaches general people.