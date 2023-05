Dubai: A 33-year-old Indian in Dubai has been robbed of Rs 55,30,806 by four women after being lured into a fake massage parlour through a dating app, according to a media report. The victim saw a massage offer for 200 Dirhams (Rs 3,950) with girls' pictures promoting it. He was called to an apartment where four African women held him hostage and transferred money using his mobile and credit card. Three women have been caught. PTI