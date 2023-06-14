Indian-Origin Teen Among 3 Killed In UK Knife Attack

London: A 19-year-old Indian-origin student was among three persons who lost their lives due to stabbing incident in England's Nottingham city.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Grace Kumar from London and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on way back home from a night out when they were stabbed to death at 4 a.m. on Ilkeston Road, the Evening Standard reported. They were heard screaming for help after they were attacked as they walked back to student halls after a night out, the report said.

Kumar played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

She was also a gifted cricketer, with Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex. The club called the teenager "fun, friendly and brilliant". Kumar, also known as Grace O'Malley-Kumar, attended independent Bancroft's School in north-east London before the University of Nottingham.

Her father is thought to be Sanjoy Kumar, a doctor who saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009, the Evening Standard reported.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Ilkeston Road at around 4 a.m., where Kumar and Webber were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened." —IANS