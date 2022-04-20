Indian-origin Singaporean nurse to be given achievement award

Singapore:An Indian-origin nurse here will receive an international achievement award for her work in the healthcare sector of women and refugees, becoming the first Singaporean to get the prestigious biennial prize. Dr Subadhra Devi Rai, a nurse and a senior lecturer at the School of Health Sciences (Nursing) at Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore, will be bestowed by this year's International Achievement Award by the Florence Nightingale International Foundation. Rai was selected as the recipient of the award for her outstanding work in the health of women and refugees.The International Achievement Award will be presented to Rai at a conference in Seoul on June 21. PTI