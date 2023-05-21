Indian origin man goes missing after reaching Mount Everest, family appeals for urgent help

Singapore: Sushma Soma, an award-winning Carnatic vocalist based in Singapore and belonging to Chennai, informed that her husband Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya has gone missing after reaching Mount Everest in Nepal.

Taking to Instagram, Soma updated her story with the link to the website Change.org and wrote, "Guys I need your more than ever. My husband is missing at Everest and we are racing against time to get the rescue efforts moving. Please sign this petition and spread it to your circles."



This petition was started by Dattatraya's cousin Divya Bharath.

According to a petition on the website change.org, Dattatraya set out from Singapore to Nepal to climb the world's highest peak last month.

In the petition, his cousin Divya Bharath wrote that on the way down, Dattatraya seemed to have suffered frostbite and altitude sickness.



This resulted in him appearing to have separated himself from the rest of his group, and "fallen down at around 8,000m, likely onto the Tibetan side of the mountain".

She said a team of sherpas began search operations on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times spoke to his wife Sushma Soma, who said that she last heard from him at 3:30 pm on Friday. There has been no word from him since.

Madam Soma, a 36-year-old musician, said, "Through his satellite phone, he told me that he had made it to the summit. But then he followed with bad news, saying he would not be able to make it down."

She added that he told her he had come down with high-altitude cerebral edema (Hace), a severe type of high-altitude illness that could prove fatal.

She learnt at 2 am on Saturday that the two Sherpas he was with, as well as another person in the group, made it down from the mountain, but her husband never did, reported The Straits Times.

Soma further stated that the search and rescue operations are ongoing. MFA will continue to monitor developments and render the necessary consular support to the family during this difficult time." (ANI)