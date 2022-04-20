Chennai: A decision on newly-formed Boxing Federation of India's plea for recognition will have to wait for another month as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday decided to refer the matter to a three-member committee at its executive council meeting here. The IOA's ruling body appointed a committee comprising its senior vice-president Virendra Nanavati, Secretary General Rajeev Mehta and treasurer Anil Khanna to decide on the application of BFI to recognise it as a National Sports Federation and the panel has been asked to decide on the matter within a month. The three-member committee will also take a decision on the issue of recognition of Gymnastics Federation of India and Basketball Federation of India. The recommendation of the committee will then have to be ratified by the full House of the IOA at its Annual General Body Meeting expected to be held in the middle of next month. "We have received the application from BFI, requesting to recognise it as a NSF. The IOA Executive Council discussed the application and decided to appoint a committee to look into the matter. The Committee will give a decision on this which will have to be placed before the GBM of the IOA for approval," Mehta told PTI after the meeting. BFI was voted to office in September after elections conducted in the presence of observers from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the Sports Ministry. The Ministry has already granted recognition to BFI, while AIBA is set to officially recognise the body in its Annual Congress next month. Referring to the contentious issues related to the federations of gymnastics, boxing and basketball, Ramachandran said the committee formed by EC will speak to all parties involved in the various matters to find solutions. "We hope to resolve the issues," Ramachandran said.
Sports
Indian Olympic Association forms panel to decide Boxing body's plea for recognition
April20/ 2022
Categories :SportsTags :
Related Post
- May8/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April15/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April5/ 2023
- April4/ 2023
- April1/ 2023