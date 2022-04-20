Indian NGO donates USAD150K of PPE to health care workers in US

Washington: Coming to the support of healthcare heroes and essential workers during the current coronavirus pandemic, an Indian NGO has received recognition from an influential US Congressman for donating protecting equipments worth USD 150,000 across the country.

Art of Living Foundation on May 22 received a special congressional recognition from US Congressman Tom Suozzi with the acknowledgement for the efforts being made by it across the country during this coronavirus pandemic.

Towards a larger global effort, Art of Living in partnership with IAHV (International Association for Human Values) in USA have raised USD 350,000 to support the daily wage labourers in India.

This effort has contributed to distribution of over 75 million meals to the marginalized segment of the population.

To all the doctors, the paramedics, frontline workers and all other healthcare professionals, for your services, your dedication, we cannot express our gratitude enough, said spiritual leader, and founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Please don't ignore yourself. Your good rest is absolutely essential and it's necessary to keep you charged and keep you healthy.

Art of Living Foundation and its counselors are ready for you, anytime to help you. This meditation will be tremendously beneficial to you. You'll feel the energy and enthusiasm renewed in you to carry your noble mission forward, he said.

Art of Living also offers an opportunity for healthcare workers across the US to learn its powerful breathing meditation - at no cost - to help sustain them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in March 2020, thousands of frontline workers and healthcare professionals have benefited from this program.

The program was developed in collaboration with leaders of the Provider Well-being Program at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC and other healthcare experts from around the country, it said.

—PTI