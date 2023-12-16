Indian Navy rushes to help hijacked Malta vessel in Arabian Sea

Indian Navy's Rapid Response: Rescuing MV Ruen from Pirate Threats in Arabian Sea - A Coordinated Effort Combining Aerial Surveillance and Maritime Interception to Ensure Crew Safety and Maritime Security.

Mumbai: In a major development, the Indian Navy has rushed to help a hijacked Malta-flagged ship with 18 crew on board in the Arabian Sea a couple of days ago, officials said here on Saturday.



Responding to a Mayday message from the ship, MV Ruen that at least six ‘pirates’ had boarded the vessel, the Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed platform reacted swiftly.



As the grim situation unfolded in the high seas, the IN diverted a Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft on a surveillance mission in the area and its warship on the anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden to locate the MV Ruen and render assistance.



On Friday morning, the IN aircraft overflew the hijacked ship and continuously monitored the movement of the vessel which was seen proceeding towards the Somalia coast in eastern Africa.



Simultaneously on Saturday, the IN warship deployed in the Gulf Aden intercepted the MV Ruen, and other international maritime agencies are also coordinating.

—IANS