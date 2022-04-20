Indian Navy makes another attempt to rescue tourists from Andaman island

New Delhi/Port Blair: (IANS) Six ships of the Indian Navy and two Indian Coast Guard ships sailed on Friday morning to evacuate about 800 tourists from Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands, a statement said.





"Six Indian Navy ships and two Indian Coast Guard ships sailed out at 9.30 a.m. from Port Blair for rescue operations. Three Indian Air Force helicopters also taking part in IN, ICG, Army, State administration joint operation for evacuation of stranded tourists in the Havelock Island," Indian Navy said in a statement.





The sudden evacuation mission was initiated at the request of the A&N disaster management which speculates that a "cyclonic storm" might struck Havelock, an island about 36 km from capital Port Blair.





The Navy on Wednesday made its first attempt to rescue the tourists stranded in Hevelock.





However, due to extreme weather conditions, the tourists could not reach the jetty to board the ships.





Four navy ships had to return in a failed rescue attempt, the officials from A&N Disaster Management informed.





"Now the weather conditions have improved. It's only moderate rain and winds. We hope the tourists will be able to reach the jetty. Ships have already left from Port Blair," an official from A&N Disaster Management told IANS.





The official said the sudden evacuation was called for as they did not want to take any risk given a deep depression (in the sea) developed about 310 kms from Port Blair.





--IANS