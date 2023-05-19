Indian Navy locates sunken Chinese fishing vessel in Indian Ocean: Officials

New Delhi: A Chinese fishing vessel that had capsized three days prior in the Indian Ocean was found by the P8I maritime surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy on Thursday.

They claimed to have "relayed" the boat's location to Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy boats for additional assistance.

The 'Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028', a Chinese fishing vessel carrying 39 people, capsized on Tuesday in the central Indian Ocean, prompting the navies of many countries, including India and Australia, to offer assistance in locating the vessel.—Inputs from Agencies