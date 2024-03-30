Indian Navy frees hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, 23 Pakistani crew members rescued

In a daring 12-hour operation, the Indian Navy liberated an Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates, rescuing 23 Pakistani crew members, showcasing the Navy's commitment to maritime security and the safety of seafarers in the Indian Ocean region.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has freed an Iranian fishing vessel that was hijacked by pirates and rescued its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals, following 'intense coercive tactical measures' as part of an anti-piracy operation at sea that lasted for more than 12 hours, officials said.

Following Friday's operation, specialist teams from the Navy undertook a thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness check of the fishing vessel in order to escort it to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities, according to an official statement shared by a Navy spokesperson.



The Navy said late on Friday evening that it was engaged in an operation to free the fishing vessel from pirates. Nine armed pirates had reportedly boarded the vessel.



The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said.



"INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said.

"After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Navy added.



The fishing vessel was approximately 90 nm (nautical miles) southwest of Socotra when the pirates reportedly boarded it, it said.



The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and the safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities."



The Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden.

The Navy will take 'affirmative action' to ensure a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region, its chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, told a press conference on March 23 while citing the anti-piracy and other maritime security operations undertaken by the naval force in the preceding 100 days under 'Op Sankalp'.



As part of the maritime security operations, the Navy has undertaken anti-piracy, anti-missiles and anti-drones operations. A total of 110 lives -- 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals -- were saved during 'Op Sankalp' in that 100-day period, according to a PPT presentation given by a naval officer before the Navy chief's press conference.



It was also mentioned in the presentation that from November last year till March, "more than 90 maritime incidents have happened," including 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings and 39 incidents of piracy, hijacking and suspicious approaches.

—PTI