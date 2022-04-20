Indian Muslim Woman Raped, Murdered In Suspected Honour Killing

London: A 19-year-old Indian Muslim woman was kidnapped, raped and murdered in the UK in a suspected honour killing after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim, a media report said today. The deceased was allegedly kidnapped with the other woman, bound and gagged and taken to an address in Kingston- upon-Thames in south west London where they were raped and she was killed on Wednesday, a UK court has heard.



The body was found inside a 1.5 million pound home after the other woman in her 20s who had her throat slit alerted police from a hospital, The Mirror reported. A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday gave the teenager's cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of the woman. He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of the second woman.