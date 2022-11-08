Indian medical students studying in China are advised by the Indian Embassy

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the most recent student advisory from the Indian Embassy in Beijing, students who entered the clinical medicine programme in China after November 2021 and did not successfully complete the requirements to practise medicine there will no longer be eligible to sit for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination administered by the National Medical Commission of India.

According to a press release from the Indian Embassy on Monday, "The Embassy has informed the Chinese authorities concerned and medical colleges with a request that they should make sure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine programmes are educated, trained, and facilitated, so that they can fulfil the requirements of NMC."

Questions about eligibility

The Embassy said that inquiries from prospective Indian students as well as their parents about whether Indian students enrolled in clinical medicine programmes in China are eligible to take the qualifying exam are still coming in.

The pupils and their parents are urged to read the NMC's Gazette Notification from November 18, 2021, in this regard. Clause 4(b) of the law expressly states that foreign medical students must be "registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant licence to practise medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the licence to practise medicine given to citizen of that country," as well as "competent to grant licence to practise medicine in accordance with the provisions of this clause."

The Indian Embassy has also received inquiries regarding the possibility of Indian students working in Chinese hospitals in a role such as "assistant doctor" after completing their medical study there but before obtaining a medical practitioner licence there. This would enable them to support themselves and pay off their student loans.

Confirmation

The Embassy has formally contacted the appropriate Chinese authorities to inquire about the availability of such a choice. When the Embassy receives information from the Chinese side, it will post it to its social media accounts, it stated.

Before accepting such admission, prospective students and their parents are recommended to personally confirm all of the admissions requirements with the appropriate Chinese universities.

