Indian Media, Nawaz Hurting Credibility Of July 25 Elections, Says Imran Khan

Karachi: Cricketer-turned-politican Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is tipped to win the July 25 general elections, has slammed the talk that his party's popularity is rising due to the army and said that a "very big conspiracy" has been hatched to hurt the credibility of Pakistan by saying that the army is rigging the polls.

"They are saying that the Tehreek-i-Insaf is rising in popularity due to the army's favour. Tell me this, have you all been called by the army here today? Are all the opinion polls which show our party's success also [engineered] by the army?," Khan asked the assembled crowd at a rally in Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, where the Pakistan founder's mausoleum is located.

"The Indian media and the parties who are no rigging experts by any means have begun to talk up a storm on the subject. They are saying that the army is rigging the elections," Dawn quoted the PTI chairman as saying.

He also claimed that the foreign establishment wants India to balance the rising influence of China in the region. For this reason, their efforts are geared to remove Pakistan's army from the equation by maligning it, he added.

He also slammed jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif saying, "Now when he knows that his party is facing certain defeat in the elections, he is saying the elections are going to be rigged."

Earlier this month, Khan had taunted Nawaz Sharif over his 'friendship' with Narendra Modi and accused the two of creating tension at the border to manipulate the situation in favour of the PML-N. "Beginning to wonder why whenever Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, there is increasing tension along Pakistan's borders and a rise in terrorist acts? Is it a mere coincidence?" he had tweeted. Khan's tweet was based on a slogan frequently raised by PTI workers and supporters at its public meetings: "Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Ghaddar Hai, Ghaddar Hai (friend of Modi is a traitor)". UNI