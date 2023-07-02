Indian Media Brands And The Manel Conundrum

New Delhi: What is it that's commonly visible at almost all events, panel discussions, and event- advertisements organised by media houses in India?

The prevalence of manels (male-only panels) at media events raises concerns about their commitment to true inclusivity and shines a spotlight on the lack of attention to ESG issues within the realm of business media. At the same breath, these media organisations publicly advocate for improved ESG behaviour, grill the industry officials on ESG journey, and carry content about ESG. No doubt, it is disheartening to witness the persisting hypocrisy about gender diversity.

India has leaders across genders, and across all industries. Yet the media focuses in inviting male experts, most of the time. Media brands, with their influence and reach, possess a unique responsibility to lead by example, when it comes to promoting diversity and inclusivity. By consistently organising manels, media brands inadvertently marginalise and exclude women from important conversations, hindering the overall progress towards gender equality. This perpetuates a cycle where influential voices, ideas, and perspectives are disproportionately represented, undermining the goal of fostering a more inclusive and balanced society. Today, women leaders in India are breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings in all spheres of economic activities. From boardrooms to executive positions, every business function boasts the presence of highly accomplished and influential senior women professionals.

However, one area that continues to lag behind is the representation of women in media events, conferences, and shows. It is disheartening to witness prominent media brands perpetuating the archaic practice of assembling all-male panels, inadvertently undermining the progress achieved in promoting gender diversity. Such exclusion, not only perpetuates a skewed narrative but also silences the invaluable perspectives and experiences that women can contribute. It is time for media brands to acknowledge this detrimental trend and take proactive steps to rectify it.

ESG encompasses a wide spectrum of issues, ranging from environmental sustainability to social justice and corporate governance. The omission of gender diversity and representation from these discussions highlights a significant blind spot within the media industry's understanding of ESG. It exposes a lack of comprehensive consideration for the social aspect of ESG and raises questions about the true commitment of these brands to foster inclusive dialogue and address systemic biases.

Media brands have a critical role in shaping public opinion and influencing societal norms. They possess the power to amplify diverse voices and promote progressive agendas. By organising manels, these media brands perpetuate an exclusionary culture that disregards the invaluable perspectives and expertise of women. Such actions erode the credibility of these organisations and hinder the advancement of ESG principles they claim to champion.

The responsibility lies not only with media brands but also with event organisers, conference hosts, and show producers to actively promote gender diversity. It is imperative that they prioritise the inclusion of women in their panels, ensuring a fair and balanced representation that reflects the diverse society we live in.

Media brands must make a conscious effort to reach out to accomplished and nowledgeable women professionals, providing them with platforms to share their expertise and insights. By doing so, they can tap into a vast pool of talent, diversify perspectives, and inspire young women to pursue careers in media and related fields. Moreover, media brands should establish clear guidelines and policies that advocate for gender diversity in their events. It is crucial to recognise that achieving gender diversity goes beyond token representation. Instead, it requires a systemic change in the way media events are planned and organised. This shift will not only benefit women professionals but also lead to richer, more comprehensive discussions that encompass a broad range of perspectives. As consumers of media, we also have a role to play in demanding greater gender diversity. By expressing our dissatisfaction with manels and supporting media brands that actively promote inclusivity, we can drive the necessary change. Only by challenging the status quo and breaking free from the constraints of male-dominated panels can we pave the way for a more inclusive and representative media industry, reflecting the diversity and richness of our society.—IANS