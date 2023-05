India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Financial markets will resume trading on Wednesday, April 15.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.3 per cent at 8,993.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.51 per cent lower at 30,690.02.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.4954%, while the rupee settled at 76.2290 to the dollar.

