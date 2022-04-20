Indian male directors are open to emotions: Katrina

Mumbai:�Actress Katrina Kaif says Indian male directors don't shy away from depicting emotions in films."Indian male directors are open to emotions, they don't shy away from emotions in films. In some parts of western civilisation, men are restricted with emotions," Katrina said during the panel discussion at the 18th edition of MAMI film festival here. Katrina said she had no inclination towards music and dance before entering the world of films. "Early in my life music did not play any part in my life and not even dancing, but movies did. I was eternally into the fantasy world. I used to dream of romance, love and a beautiful life. I had to be coaxed and convinced to dance and was even scared of Farah Khan," she added. For the "Ek Tha Tiger" actress glamour comes from within."There is a stereotype or image that gets captured in the minds of the audience. For me there is no deglamorous or glamorous role, a role is a role," she added.