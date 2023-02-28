Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee celebrated National Science Day on 28th Feb 2023. The annual Science Day lecture was delivered by the Chief Guest Dr. V. K. Saraswat, member NITI Aayaog, Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The title of the talk was- “Science, Technology and Innovation for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development ". The chief guest emphasized on innovations especially by the young minds of the country so that India can lead the world in the coming days.

The Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma thanked all the schools of Roorkee for their overwhelming participation in the Inter School Science Quiz Competition, Interactive Idea Competition, Science Exhibition and open house held in the month of January. A good number of local schools enthusiastically participated in the events. Montfort School, Roorkee won the 1st prize in both competitions. A total of nine schools with 19 models participated in the Science Exhibition competition, Greenway Modern School, Roorkee won the 1st prize. The school children also visited Medlicott Museum, Tinkering Lab, and Institute Instrumentation Centre and the laboratories of the Department of Physics and Chemistry.

Prizes were distributed to the winners by the chief guest Dr. Saraswat and Prof K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee on Science Day. Prof. K. K. Pant advised the students to start the habit of asking questions from their early days in the school and colleges which is the fundamental of being successful in inventing and discoveries with examples. The event ended with a vote of thanks and various local school children, IIT Roorkee faculty, and students attended it.