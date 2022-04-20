Indian Immunologicals working on Covid-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: Leading vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) is developing a vaccine for coronavirus in a cross-continental collaboration.

It is leading the cross-continental research collaboration in association with the Griffith University of Australia to develop ''live attenuated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine or Covid-19 vaccine'' using the latest codon de-optimization technology.

K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL and Prasanna Deshpande, Deputy Managing Director, IIL called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and briefed him on the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of Indian Immunologicals Limited. The IIL officials also handed over a financial contribution of Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund to combat Covid-19 pandemic. IIL and its employees have already contributed Rs 2.33 crore to the PM Cares Fund.

"Being part of essential services and manufacturing life-saving vaccines, IIL plays a significant role in serving the needs of the country. This spirit of our company leads us to help the society around us in meeting some of its needs at the testing times," said Anand Kumar.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, IIL is the market leader in veterinary biologicals and the third largest animal health and human health player in India.

Set up by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1982, it is one of the largest producers of Foot and Mouth disease vaccine in the world and was the first company in India to launch the Purified Vero cell Rabies Vaccine for humans (PVRV).

