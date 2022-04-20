Indian Immunologicals Receive Manufacturing License Under Dept Of Biotechnology

: Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC under the Mission Covid Suraksha announced by the Government of India, under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 to accelerate the development and production of Indigenous COVID Vaccines, have lauched a project to augment production capacities of Covaxin.Indian Immunologicals limited, Hyderabad, is the first site under this project to receive from CDSCO, a loan license for supplying Covaxin Drug Substance produced at its repurposed facility to Bharat Biotech. Indian Immunlogicals will supply the first lot of commercial Covaxin Drug Susbstance to Bharat Biotech on 13th August 2021. The facility will produce 2-3 million doses per month initially, and another 4-5 million doses from its new facility at Karkapatla, in next few weeks.Speaking on this achievement Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said, ‘’The government has worked relentlessly to provide all possible support for ramping up Covaxin production in the country and speed up Covaxin inoculation drive. The loan license agreement by CDSCO for Indian Immunologicals to produce Covaxin Drug Substance is a major milestone, achieved in a very short span of time. The DBT-BIRAC support under Mission Covid Suraksha aims to meet the Covid-19 vaccine requirement of our country. I congratulate the team for the efforts put in for this achievement.”