Indian Idol winner Ananya Nanda, Universal India ink deal

Ananya Nanda, the 14-year-old girl from Bhubaneswar in Odisha who recently won the Indian Idol Junior 2 title, has signed a two-year record deal with music label Universal Music India. Her single will be unveiled every consecutive year. The other four finalists on the singing competition series -- Vaishnav Girish, Nahid Afrin, Nithyashree Venkataramanan and Moti Khan -- will also be taken onboard by the label as its next indi-pop act. They will have the opportunity to release one single each. Universe will also sign on these singers for a holistic 360 degree contract for two years wherein all aspects including live show, endorsements, music albums will be solely managed by the label. "The talent has been outstanding and it's my firm belief that these Indian Idol Juniors today are tomorrow's stars," said RH Chhatrapati, Vice President Universal Music & EMI, South Asia.