Indian Hotels to launch food ordering app Qmin

Mumbai: The Indian Hotels Company which owns properties under the Taj and other brands will launch a food ordering mobile application Qmin which will be active in Mumbai area from Saturday.

According to the company, the application will be available on both Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users, and it will roll out in nine other cities including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai in the coming weeks.

"The Qmin app brings signature dishes from the company's iconic restaurants," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"Designed and developed by IHCL in collaboration with Tata Digital, the Qmin app gives guests a differentiated delivery experience through a seamless interface that allows them to personalise their order, curate menus, and track deliveries real-time."

Accordingly, during the initial phase the app interface will enables users to choose cuisine from celebrated restaurants in Mumbai, based on their location.

"It offers guests flexibility with features such as the multi-restaurant order, which allows you to order from multiple restaurants in the same hotel simultaneously, and a scheduling assistant that allows you to schedule orders for the same day, as per your requirements," the statement said.

