Indian High Commissioner Doraiswami Calls on New General SM Shafiuddin

Nadia (The Hawk): Vikram Doraiswami , Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh today called on General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, newly appointed Army Chief of Bangladesh.

Doraiswami was accompanied by Brig. Jagdeep Singh Cheema , Defence Attache at Indian high commission.

Indian high commissioner was warmly welcomed by General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. From our sources in the Defence Ministry of Bangladesh it was informed that Doraiswami greeted and congratulated the General on his appointment as the army chief.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed assumed the rank of General on June 24 for a three-year tenure, as his predecessor General Aziz has retired. Bangladesh Army's BA-2496 Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, Quarter Master General is the 17th Chief of Army Staff belonging to the East Bengal Regiment.

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who was in Dhaka on an official invitation met and congratulated General SM Shafiuddin on June 28.