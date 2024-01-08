Indian High Commissioner's Meeting with Maldivian Official Amid Diplomatic Tensions Over PM Modi Remarks

Indian High Commissioner's scheduled talks with Maldivian officials address strained relations after derogatory remarks about PM Modi, sparking a diplomatic debate.

Male [Maldives]: The Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar, engaged in a "pre-arranged meeting" with Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large at the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male, as confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Maldives. The meeting addressed bilateral issues amid an ongoing dispute triggered by derogatory remarks from Maldivian leaders regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, following his recent visit to Lakshadweep.



Earlier in the day, Maldives Envoy to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb, was observed leaving the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi's South Block. This development unfolded amidst heightened tensions stemming from disparaging comments made by Maldivian leaders against PM Modi in response to his Lakshadweep visit.



The controversy emerged when, on January 2, PM Modi shared pictures of his Lakshadweep trip, promoting the region's adventure tourism. However, a now-deleted post by Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, included mocking and disrespectful remarks directed at PM Modi.



The Maldives government distanced itself from these remarks, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer deeming them "unacceptable" and emphasizing the country's commitment to positive dialogue with its neighbors. Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of hateful language against India, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.



Expressing solidarity, a segment of India's film industry criticized the derogatory comments and supported PM Modi's call for beach tourism promotion in Lakshadweep. Meanwhile, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid labeled the remarks as "reprehensible" and "odious" in a statement on social media.

—Input from Agencies