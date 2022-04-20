Indian group stranded in UAE provided with food after distress call to Indian Consulate: report

Dubai: A group of 22 Indians stranded in the UAE due to the travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic have been provided with food supplies by the Indian Consulate here after they posted their plight on Twitter, according to a media report.

The Indian men have valid visit visas and were brought to the UAE by fraudulent employment agents in early March. But they got stuck due to the travel restrictions across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

The men, abandoned by their agents, also could not find jobs due to the restrictions imposed in the country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and had very little access to food and other supplies, the report said.

The Indian Consulate arranged food supplies for the 22 Indian workers after getting information on their plight, an official said.

The workers are keen to return home.

"When the situation became increasingly grave, we hoped to go back to India. However, it seems difficult now," Danish Ali, one of the stranded workers, was quoted as saying in the report.

Several countries halted all the inbound flights since early this month after the coronavirus outbreak was declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Like several nations, India announced a total lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Like the current group, another 18 Indians are stuck at the Dubai airport when all the inbound flights were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Indian mission has extended every help possible to the stranded people from the country.

Neeraj Agarwal, Consul (Press, Information, and Culture) said: "We encourage all Indians who are in a crisis or destitute situation to reach out to the Consulate for help. Food and medical provisions will be provided to those in need." PTI