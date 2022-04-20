Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Nepal on Nov 26

Kathmandu: Resuming the high-level visit and exchanges with Nepal, India is sending its top diplomat to Kathmandu on November 26

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to the Himalayan country on November 26-27, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement was made in New Delhi too.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbours and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its statement.

Shringla's visit comes after two back-to-back high-level visits from new Delhi by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (November) and Research and Analysis Wing head Samant Goel (October).

During the visit, Shringla will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the MEA said in a statement.

Thiswill be the first visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge.

As soon as Shringla lands in Kathmandu, he will hold delegation level talks with his Nepali counterpart, Bharat Raj Poudyal, during which they will discuss wide ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India.

The Indian Foreign Secretary is scheduled to call on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, and leader of the opposition party Sher Bahadur Deuba, among others.

He will also hand over Covid-19 related support to the government of Nepal.

— IANS