Indian football coach jailed for sexually abusing boy in UAE

Dubai:�A 35-year-old Indian football coach in the UAE has been jailed for three years for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Indian boy he used to train, a media report said today. The coach molested the compatriot schoolboy in the back seat of his car after threatening to post his obscene pictures on a social networking site, Khaleej Times reported. The coach, who used to train the victim and his friends in playing football, has been convicted by the Court of First Instance of sexually assaulting the boy and forcing him to perform a sexual act on him, the report said. He was sentenced to three years in prison by the court which ordered his deportation after completing his sentence. He has also been accused of seducing the boy by sending him inappropriate photos. The defendant's mobile phone was found to contain inappropriate photos of teenagers which he would allegedly take and then use to blackmail the boys, the report said. The man earlier denied the charges in court including sexual assault, blackmail and inciting of a teenager to commit an immoral act by sending him inappropriate material. The boy said he met the man on Facebook about four months prior to the incident which took place in October last year. "He would drive us and then drop us back," said the boy. The incident took place when the defendant dropped his friends and he was left alone with him. The man reportedly admitted to the police that he molested the boy and other teenagers, the report said. "He would seize the opportunity to stay with him (victim) after dropping others. He admitted he would use the boys' nude photos to blackmail them," police said.