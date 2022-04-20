Indian firms tapping talent at senior positions in Covid times

Mumbai: There was an uptick in hiring senior executives in India compared to freshers and mid-level executives in the pandemic period (April to July) as the enterprises looked to invest in talent at the very top levels, a new report said on Monday.

Indian companies hired 72 per cent of top executives as compared to 28 per cent of freshers and mid-level executives in the reported period, according to SCIKEY talent commerce platform, a talent marketplace.

In May, companies hired 90 per cent senior leaders with an experience of 8 to 15 years and only 10 per cent of freshers and mid-level employees with an experience of 0-7 years.

In June, the tally improved for freshers/mid-level employees with 35 per cent hiring as companies took 65 per cent senior leaders onboard.

The companies hired 62 per cent senior leaders as compared to 38 per cent freshers and mid-level employees in July.

"Companies need to go beyond their organisation to secure right skill sets, mindset and experience of people who may have successfully steered their organisation through challenging times," said Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Co- founder, SCIKEY.

The findings were based on job postings from April to July and the data is from 300 jobs provided for IT professionals in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. —IANS