Indian firms come up with UV-disinfecting devices amid COVID-19

New Delhi: As people are finding ways to live through the pandemic, where technology is likely to play a major role for enhanced hygiene measures, Indian entrepreneurs and companies seem to be taking a lead in the new normal.

Rising to the need of the hour, Faridabad-based APL Machinery Private Ltd has recently launched a range of UV disinfection machines -- APL UV Disinfection Systems.

Speaking to IANS, C.P. Paul, Chief Managing Director, APL Machinery Pvt Ltd, said the company has launched 5 products ranging from a hand-held device to disinfect files and papers, a household UV sanitisation box for groceries, vegetables and packaged food to bigger devices for hotels and airports.

He said that APL is also making disinfecting tunnels.

The APL Chief Managing Director told IANS that the devices have gone through all the required tests and were also tested upon novel coronavirus.

Paul said the company plans to sell 25,000 units of the 35-litre disinfection box for household usage.

The company plans to sell the disinfecting products in India only initially and would take to exports only after some time.

Saying the company's first target is to supply for the needs within the country, he said "At the moment we will not export even a single product."

APL currently has three facilities in Faridabad.

Similarly, The Messy Corner, an e-commerce site, which used to create niche travel accessories, has switched to manufacturing portable 'UV Care Sterilizer'. This smart and multi-functional UV Sterilizer can kill germs that live on the surface of your phones, earphones, watches, and other daily accessories and gadgets, according to the company.

Aanchal Poddar, Co-founder, and Creative Head, The Messy Corner, said the idea behind creating this UV sterilizer came at a time when the importance of health, safety, and hygiene has becomethe utmost priority in every household.

"COVID-19 has pushed everyone to think beyond oneself. This prompted us to do something for the society in such dire times and we decided to shift our focus from travel to hygiene," Poddar said.

The device can also sterilise rings, keys, masks, sunglasses, wallets, pens and currency.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a self-reliant India -- "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" -- Indian entrepreneurs in the technology and manufacturing field are indeed walking the talk and coming up as torchbearers in the new normal.

