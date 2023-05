Bengaluru: Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Wednesday it would partner with US-based Refana Inc to make a potential vaccine for Covid-19.

The collaboration aims to make more than 500 million doses of the vaccine candidate, with over 40 million doses expected to be available early next year, Panacea said in a statement to stock exchanges. Panacea's shares jumped 20 per cent in morning trading on India's National Stock Exchange after the news.