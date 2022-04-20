Indian expat wins luxury car at Dubai raffle draw

Dubai: An Indian expat has won a BMW luxury car in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Surprise Draw.

Syed N.S.Y. took home the BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) after the awarding ceremony of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men''s final on February 29, Khaleej Times said in a report on Monday.

The winning ticket was drawn by the World No. 1 and champion of the tournament Novak Djokovic, who claimed his fifth Dubai title.

Syed, a resident of Dubai for 30 years, hails from Chennai. He owns a cargo business in Dubai and started participating at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion four months ago.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Surprise promotion was held throughout the event running from February 17-29.

