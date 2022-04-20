Indian expat nurse succumbs to Covid-19 in Oman

Muscat: An India expatriate nurse succumbed to Covid-19 at the Royal hospital here, registering the first coronavirus-related death among MoH health workers in Oman, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

"With great sadness and sorrow, the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman mourns the passing away of nurse Blessy Thomas at the Royal Hospital ICU on Monday due to Covid-19. This is the first death among health workers in MoH. The deceased was a true hero and a role model of hard and sincere work. The Minister of Health, as well as the MoH personnel and all health workers in Oman express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," the statement said.

Blessy is survived by her husband and two young children. There was a previous case of the death of a health worker due to COVID-19 who was working in a private clinic, Gulf News reported.

Many friends and colleagues also expressed shock and dismay at the news.

Thomas of Al Maha Polyclinic said that the news was extremely shocking but given the extent of the exposure of the health workers to the pandemic, this is a situation that everyone in this field is aware about.

"The health workers are the true warriors now and their role is beyond what any of us can think of. When I see the doctors, nurses and lab technicians in my clinic tirelessly attend to the patients daily without taking a break, I am so grateful." —IANS