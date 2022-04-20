Indian expat in UAE dies of 'COVID-19 viral infection'

Dubai: A 38-year-old Indian expat from the state of Kerala has died of a "COVID-19 viral infection" in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his colleagues hav said.

Haris T.C, a PRO with a supermarket in Ajman, was admitted with pneumonia at a private hospital in Ajman on March 31, Gulf News reported.

He passed away on Monday, according to his colleagues.

"He had fever three days before he got admitted," one of the colleagues told Gulf News.

"He didn''t have any other underlying health conditions earlier as far as we know. Doctors said he had pneumonia. He developed breathing difficulties in the past two days.

"The hospital informed the company that he tested positive yesterday (Sunday)," he added.

According to the "death notification" issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the "direct cause" of Haris'' death was "cardiac arrest", and the "actual cause" the "COVID-19 viral infection".

"Severe hypoxia and severe bilateral pneumonia" was cited as other significant causes.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday said it had not yet been intimated about the death.

"We have not officially received any communication regarding this," an official told Gulf News.

The UAE has reported 2,076 COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths with 167 recoveries so far.

--IANS