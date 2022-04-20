Indian expat in Dubai cleared of sexual abuse charge

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expat has been cleared of charges of sexually abusing one of his female colleagues during a Diwali party at his residence last year, the media reported.



The Dubai Court of First Instance heard a 32-year-old Indian woman testify that she had helped organise the party at the 59-year-old defendant's home, Gulf News reported on Thursday.

But after the guests left, the defendant then kissed her and asked for sexual favours.





She was allowed to leave the house following her refusal, after which she lodged a complaint at the Bur Dubai Police Station.

The victim claimed that the defendant was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

