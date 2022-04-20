Indian eves beat Poland 3-1 in FIH World Hockey League R2 final

New Delhi: Putting up a dominating show, India scored in three of the four quarters to outplay Poland 3-1 in the final and clinch the FIH World Hockey League Round 2 at Major Dhyan Chan stadium, here on Sunday. Vandana Kataria (15th minute) had put India ahead by scoring a field goal in the dying minute of the opening quarter. The Polish girls struck back immediately at the start of the second period as Oriana Walasek struck level in the 17th minute by converting a penalty corner. The third period remained goalless for long before Rani put the hosts ahead again with her field goal in the 44th minute. India skipper Ritu Rani then celebrated her 200th International appearance by finding the net in the 59th minute to seal the title for her side. Meanwhile in the placings matches, Malaysia overpowered Thailand 3-0 to seal third place, Russia thrashed Kazakhstan 9-0 to secure fifth spot and Ghana outwitted Singapore 2-1 to avoid the wooden spoon. PTI