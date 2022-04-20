Indian Delegation Enters Pak Border, Imran Meets Manmohan

Kartarpur: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other delegation members of the first batch of Indian pilgrims have started arriving here to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, the resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Devji.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received Dr Singh and others. "I hope India and Pakistan relations improve enormously as a result of this beginning," Dr Singh told Pakistani television crew.

Multiple checkpoints operated and a large number of Pakistani Rangers were seen dotted the rice-growing region.

"This is a beginning, I hope it's going to continue and many more Gurdwaras are going to be allowed," said Capt Amarinder Singh, according to a report in 'Dawn' newspaper.

Pakistan PM had performed the groundbreaking of the visa-free corridor last year.

Hours before the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Mr Khan, in a statement, congratulated the Sikh community and said that the "unprecedented gesture of goodwill" is a reflection of deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

Earlier at the Indian side, before seeing off the first batch of pilgrims, Mr Modi made a brief speech thanking his Pakistan counterpart for appreciating the sentiments of the Indians.

Mr Modi also had a brief interaction with Dr Singh. UNI