Indian culture may bring peace to a world of conflict: President Murmu

New Delhi: In a world full of stress and violence, President Droupadi Murmu declared on Thursday that the Indian arts can convey peace and love. She also mentioned that the arts are a major contributor to the country's "soft power."

In Vigyan Bhavan, the President had just handed out the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puruskar) for the upcoming years of 2019, 2020, and 2021.

"We should take pride in the fact that the oldest and best traditions of art have developed in our country. Our cultural values​​ have become more useful in the modern era. In today's time which is full of tension and conflict, Indian arts can spread peace and harmony. Indian arts is also the best example of the country's soft power," ...she remarked. The Akademi Ratna was awarded to nine artists from various fields: Bharatnatyam dancer Saroja Vaidyanathan, Kathakali exponent Sadanam Krishnan Kutty, Manipuri dancer Darshana Jhaveri, classical vocalist Chhannu Lal Mishra, Carnatic clarinet player A K C Natarajan, tabla player Swapan Chaudhuri, Carnatic and Hindustani musician T V Gopala—Inputs from Agencies