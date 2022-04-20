Indian Covid vaccine arrives in Nepal

Kathmandu: The Covid-19 vaccines that India has granted to Nepal arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday.



Indian Ambassador to Nepal handed over the vaccines to Health Minister Hridesh Tripathi at a function held at the Kathmandu airport.



The consignment of the 'Made in India' Covid vaccines took off for Nepal this morning.

In a tweet, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Nepal receives Indian vaccines. Putting neighbours first, putting people first! #VaccineMaitri."

India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative will provided vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

As part of the programme, India had sent the Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday.

India has granted 1 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, Nepalese Health Minister Tripathi said at a joint press meet, where Indian Ambassador to Nepal Kwatra was also present.

Nepal is planning to inoculate health and other frontline workers first.

—IANS