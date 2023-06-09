Indian Council Of Agricultural Research Signs A MoU With Amazon Kisan To Empower Farmers

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi signed a MoU with Amazon Kisan to combine strengths and create synergy between the two organizations for guiding the farmers on scientific cultivation of different crops for optimum yield and income. ICAR will provide technological backstopping to the farmers through Amazon’s network. It will improve farmers’ livelihood and boost crop yield. This MoU in farmer’s partnership with Amazon Kisan program will help ensuring access to high quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including through Amazon Fresh.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary DARE & Director General ICAR, on this occasion, emphasized upon secondary agriculture for better remuneration for the farmers. He further highlighted the importance and role of critical inputs in agriculture and season-based crop plans. He mentioned that ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for technologies, capacity building and transfer of new knowledge.

On the behalf of ICAR, Dr US Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) and Mr. Sidhrtha Tata, Senior Product Leader from Amazon Fresh Supply Chain & Kisan signed the MoU.

The outcomes from a pilot project at Pune between ICAR-KVK and Amazon has motivated to further expand the collaboration to extend the precise agriculture practices developed through extensive research. Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s will strengthen a wider group of farmers by leveraging technological base through transfer of technology and capacity building programmes. ICAR and Amazon will work together on other farmer engagement programs at Krishi Vigyan Kendras, conducting demonstrations, trials, and capacity building initiatives to enhance farming practices and farm profitability. Furthermore, Amazon will provide training support and assist farmers in marketing their produce through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers.